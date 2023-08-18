Yainer Diaz vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Yainer Diaz and his .581 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Marlins.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yainer Diaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 15 doubles, 16 home runs and six walks while hitting .273.
- Diaz has gotten a hit in 48 of 76 games this year (63.2%), including 18 multi-hit games (23.7%).
- He has homered in 19.7% of his games in 2023 (15 of 76), and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz has had an RBI in 29 games this year (38.2%), including nine multi-RBI outings (11.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 29 of 76 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|40
|.300
|AVG
|.250
|.317
|OBP
|.269
|.600
|SLG
|.449
|16
|XBH
|15
|10
|HR
|6
|23
|RBI
|18
|22/2
|K/BB
|29/4
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.75).
- The Mariners allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (131 total, 1.1 per game).
- Miller makes the start for the Mariners, his 18th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 4.04 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up a 4.04 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .224 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.