Yordan Alvarez vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Yordan Alvarez (.205 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a triple) in his most recent game against the Marlins.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Discover More About This Game
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez is batting .275 with 14 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 42 walks.
- Alvarez has had a hit in 55 of 76 games this year (72.4%), including multiple hits 16 times (21.1%).
- He has homered in 25.0% of his games in 2023 (19 of 76), and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Alvarez has picked up an RBI in 44.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 25.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 57.9% of his games this season (44 of 76), with two or more runs nine times (11.8%).
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|37
|.270
|AVG
|.280
|.367
|OBP
|.399
|.482
|SLG
|.652
|16
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|14
|28
|RBI
|36
|38/19
|K/BB
|31/23
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Mariners have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.75).
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 131 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Miller (7-4) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 4.04 ERA in 91 1/3 innings pitched, with 87 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.04, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .224 against him.
