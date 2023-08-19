Logan Gilbert will take the mound for the Seattle Mariners in the second of a three-game series against the Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Explore More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank ninth-best in MLB action with 159 total home runs.

Houston is 12th in MLB with a .417 slugging percentage.

The Astros are 14th in the majors with a .251 batting average.

Houston scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (599 total, 4.9 per game).

The Astros rank 11th in MLB with a .324 on-base percentage.

The Astros strike out 7.9 times per game to rank fourth in baseball.

Houston's pitching staff is seventh in the majors with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston has a 3.76 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 11th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.260).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will send Framber Valdez (9-8) to the mound for his 24th start of the season as he goes for his 10th win. He is 9-8 with a 3.31 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 149 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Monday against the Miami Marlins, when the left-hander threw 7 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

Valdez has 15 quality starts under his belt this year.

Valdez will look to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 6.5 frames per outing.

He has had four appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 8/13/2023 Angels L 2-1 Home Jose Urquidy Chase Silseth 8/14/2023 Marlins L 5-1 Away Framber Valdez Braxton Garrett 8/15/2023 Marlins W 6-5 Away Cristian Javier Johnny Cueto 8/16/2023 Marlins W 12-5 Away Justin Verlander Jesús Luzardo 8/18/2023 Mariners L 2-0 Home J.P. France Bryce Miller 8/19/2023 Mariners - Home Framber Valdez Logan Gilbert 8/20/2023 Mariners - Home Hunter Brown Emerson Hancock 8/21/2023 Red Sox - Home Jose Urquidy James Paxton 8/22/2023 Red Sox - Home Cristian Javier Chris Sale 8/23/2023 Red Sox - Home Justin Verlander Brayan Bello 8/24/2023 Red Sox - Home J.P. France Kutter Crawford

