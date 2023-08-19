Corey Seager vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Corey Seager -- with a slugging percentage of .810 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the hill, on August 19 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Brewers.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Seager? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Brewers Player Props
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager is batting .347 with 33 doubles, 22 home runs and 36 walks.
- Seager has picked up a hit in 81.0% of his 79 games this season, with more than one hit in 39.2% of them.
- He has homered in 26.6% of his games in 2023 (21 of 79), and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Seager has an RBI in 38 of 79 games this year, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored a run in 41 games this year, with multiple runs 18 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Rangers Players vs the Brewers
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|32
|.367
|AVG
|.321
|.440
|OBP
|.369
|.733
|SLG
|.562
|36
|XBH
|19
|15
|HR
|7
|44
|RBI
|29
|32/25
|K/BB
|28/11
|1
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.05).
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 155 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Peralta will aim to grab his 10th win when he makes the start for the Brewers, his 24th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 4.01 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.01 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.180 WHIP ranks 24th, and 11 K/9 ranks fifth.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.