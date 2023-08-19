The 2023 BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) in Olympia Fields, Illinois will see Jason Day as part of the field from August 17-19 as the golfers battle the par-70, 7,366-yard course, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 at stake.

Looking to wager on Day at the BMW Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +4500 to win the tournament this week.

Jason Day Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Day has finished better than par on seven occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Day has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Day has finished in the top five in one of his past five events.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Day has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments.

Day will look to make the cut for the fourth event in a row by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 18 -10 275 1 15 3 7 $6.2M

BMW Championship Insights and Stats

The past eight times Day has played this tournament, he has finished atop the leaderboard once. He has also been among the top five three times and his average finish has been 25th.

Day has made the cut in six of his past eight appearances at this tournament.

This tournament will take place on a par 70 that registers at 7,366 yards, 350 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Golfers at Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) have averaged a score of +7 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

The average course Day has played i the last year (7,339 yards) is 27 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,366).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, lower than the +7 average at this course.

Day's Last Time Out

Day finished in the 32nd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, with an average of 2.94 strokes.

His 4.06-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship ranked in the 12th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.61).

Day shot better than just 13% of the field at the FedEx St. Jude Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.07.

Day carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, worse than the field average of 4.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Day recorded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 1.7).

Day's five birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship were less than the field average (12.5).

In that last tournament, Day's showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 6.4).

Day finished the FedEx St. Jude Championship recording a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.6 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Day recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.5).

BMW Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 17-19, 2023

August 17-19, 2023 Course: Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course)

Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) Location: Olympia Fields, Illinois

Olympia Fields, Illinois Par: 70 / 7,366 yards

70 / 7,366 yards Day Odds to Win: +4500

