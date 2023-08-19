Kyle Tucker vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Kyle Tucker and his .700 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Marlins.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston with 131 hits and an OBP of .377, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .526.
- He ranks 11th in batting average, 13th in on base percentage, and 11th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB play.
- In 84 of 120 games this season (70.0%) Tucker has picked up a hit, and in 35 of those games he had more than one (29.2%).
- Looking at the 120 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 22 of them (18.3%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Tucker has driven home a run in 51 games this season (42.5%), including more than one RBI in 20.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..
- He has scored in 52 games this year (43.3%), including 12 multi-run games (10.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|62
|.271
|AVG
|.321
|.354
|OBP
|.397
|.444
|SLG
|.598
|22
|XBH
|31
|7
|HR
|17
|33
|RBI
|59
|28/28
|K/BB
|39/31
|11
|SB
|13
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.72 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 131 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Gilbert (10-5) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 25th start of the season. He has a 3.80 ERA in 142 2/3 innings pitched, with 143 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.80), sixth in WHIP (1.056), and 27th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.