Mauricio Dubon vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Mauricio Dubon -- with a slugging percentage of .273 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the mound, on August 19 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon is batting .261 with 19 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 15 walks.
- In 70.1% of his games this season (68 of 97), Dubon has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (24.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In five games this year, he has homered (5.2%, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate).
- In 25 games this year (25.8%), Dubon has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (5.2%) he had more than one.
- He has scored in 48 games this season (49.5%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|52
|.236
|AVG
|.281
|.264
|OBP
|.315
|.303
|SLG
|.410
|8
|XBH
|18
|1
|HR
|4
|7
|RBI
|23
|20/7
|K/BB
|33/8
|1
|SB
|5
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.72 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (131 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gilbert gets the start for the Mariners, his 25th of the season. He is 10-5 with a 3.80 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 142 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.80 ERA ranks 29th, 1.056 WHIP ranks sixth, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 27th among qualifying pitchers this season.
