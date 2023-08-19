Mauricio Dubon -- with a slugging percentage of .273 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the mound, on August 19 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

  • Dubon is batting .261 with 19 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 15 walks.
  • In 70.1% of his games this season (68 of 97), Dubon has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (24.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In five games this year, he has homered (5.2%, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 25 games this year (25.8%), Dubon has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (5.2%) he had more than one.
  • He has scored in 48 games this season (49.5%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
43 GP 52
.236 AVG .281
.264 OBP .315
.303 SLG .410
8 XBH 18
1 HR 4
7 RBI 23
20/7 K/BB 33/8
1 SB 5

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
  • The Mariners have a 3.72 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (131 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Gilbert gets the start for the Mariners, his 25th of the season. He is 10-5 with a 3.80 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 142 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 26-year-old's 3.80 ERA ranks 29th, 1.056 WHIP ranks sixth, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 27th among qualifying pitchers this season.
