Mitch Garver vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Mitch Garver and his .676 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Brewers.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver has 10 doubles, nine home runs and 23 walks while batting .293.
- Garver enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .500 with one homer.
- In 70.0% of his 50 games this season, Garver has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 16.0% of his games this season, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Garver has had an RBI in 19 games this year (38.0%), including six multi-RBI outings (12.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 19 of 50 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|20
|.290
|AVG
|.299
|.372
|OBP
|.390
|.530
|SLG
|.493
|12
|XBH
|7
|6
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|15
|34/13
|K/BB
|17/10
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (155 total, 1.3 per game).
- Peralta (9-8) is going for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 24th start of the season. He has a 4.01 ERA in 128 2/3 innings pitched, with 157 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty threw six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.01 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.180 WHIP ranks 24th, and 11 K/9 ranks fifth.
