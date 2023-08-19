Nate Lowe vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Saturday, Nate Lowe (hitting .205 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Brewers.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 131 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .365.
- He ranks 32nd in batting average, 21st in on base percentage, and 60th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- In 90 of 121 games this season (74.4%) Lowe has had a hit, and in 34 of those games he had more than one (28.1%).
- Looking at the 121 games he has played this season, he's homered in 15 of them (12.4%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 46 games this year (38%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (13.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 56 games this season, with multiple runs 16 times.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|58
|.292
|AVG
|.260
|.372
|OBP
|.358
|.506
|SLG
|.390
|29
|XBH
|21
|11
|HR
|4
|43
|RBI
|22
|64/30
|K/BB
|55/35
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.05).
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 155 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Peralta goes for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Brewers, his 24th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 4.01 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (4.01), 24th in WHIP (1.180), and fifth in K/9 (11).
