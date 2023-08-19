Travis Jankowski vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Travis Jankowski (.136 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Brewers.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski is hitting .282 with 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 30 walks.
- In 58.0% of his games this season (40 of 69), Jankowski has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (20.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in one of 69 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
- Jankowski has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (27.5%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (7.2%).
- He has scored at least once 25 times this season (36.2%), including six games with multiple runs (8.7%).
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|28
|.281
|AVG
|.284
|.382
|OBP
|.370
|.368
|SLG
|.364
|8
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|19
|RBI
|8
|13/18
|K/BB
|20/12
|12
|SB
|4
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 155 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Peralta (9-8 with a 4.01 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Brewers, his 24th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.01 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.180 WHIP ranks 24th, and 11 K/9 ranks fifth among qualifying pitchers this season.
