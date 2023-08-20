Alex Bregman vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alex Bregman -- with a slugging percentage of .526 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Seattle Mariners, with Emerson Hancock on the mound, on August 20 at 1:05 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Mariners.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Mariners Starter: Emerson Hancock
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman has 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 69 walks while batting .249.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 97th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 39th and he is 86th in slugging.
- Bregman has gotten at least one hit in 61.8% of his games this season (76 of 123), with more than one hit 32 times (26.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 16.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Bregman has driven in a run in 50 games this season (40.7%), including 20 games with more than one RBI (16.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 57 games this season (46.3%), including 13 multi-run games (10.6%).
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|62
|.257
|AVG
|.243
|.359
|OBP
|.338
|.410
|SLG
|.430
|15
|XBH
|24
|9
|HR
|11
|36
|RBI
|44
|30/34
|K/BB
|41/35
|4
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.71).
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Mariners will look to Hancock (0-0) in his third start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
