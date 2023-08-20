Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will play Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners on Sunday at Minute Maid Park, at 1:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank ninth-best in MLB action with 162 total home runs.

Houston ranks 11th in baseball, slugging .419.

The Astros have the 14th-ranked batting average in the majors (.251).

Houston has the No. 6 offense in baseball, scoring 4.9 runs per game (602 total runs).

The Astros are 12th in MLB with a .324 on-base percentage.

The Astros strike out 7.9 times per game to rank fourth in MLB.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Houston's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.

Houston's 3.81 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros have the 11th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.267).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Hunter Brown looks for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Astros, his 23rd of the season. He is 9-8 with a 4.24 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 125 1/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came in relief on Tuesday when the right-hander threw two scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while allowing just one hit.

Brown is looking to secure his 12th quality start of the year.

Brown is trying to pick up his 16th start of five or more innings this year in this game.

In five of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 8/14/2023 Marlins L 5-1 Away Framber Valdez Braxton Garrett 8/15/2023 Marlins W 6-5 Away Cristian Javier Johnny Cueto 8/16/2023 Marlins W 12-5 Away Justin Verlander Jesús Luzardo 8/18/2023 Mariners L 2-0 Home J.P. France Bryce Miller 8/19/2023 Mariners L 10-3 Home Framber Valdez Logan Gilbert 8/20/2023 Mariners - Home Hunter Brown Emerson Hancock 8/21/2023 Red Sox - Home Cristian Javier James Paxton 8/22/2023 Red Sox - Home Justin Verlander Chris Sale 8/23/2023 Red Sox - Home Jose Urquidy Brayan Bello 8/24/2023 Red Sox - Home J.P. France Kutter Crawford 8/25/2023 Tigers - Away Framber Valdez Matt Manning

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.