How to Watch the Astros vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 20
Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will play Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners on Sunday at Minute Maid Park, at 1:05 PM ET.
Astros vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Time: 1:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros rank ninth-best in MLB action with 162 total home runs.
- Houston ranks 11th in baseball, slugging .419.
- The Astros have the 14th-ranked batting average in the majors (.251).
- Houston has the No. 6 offense in baseball, scoring 4.9 runs per game (602 total runs).
- The Astros are 12th in MLB with a .324 on-base percentage.
- The Astros strike out 7.9 times per game to rank fourth in MLB.
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Houston's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- Houston's 3.81 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros have the 11th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.267).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Hunter Brown looks for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Astros, his 23rd of the season. He is 9-8 with a 4.24 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 125 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came in relief on Tuesday when the right-hander threw two scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while allowing just one hit.
- Brown is looking to secure his 12th quality start of the year.
- Brown is trying to pick up his 16th start of five or more innings this year in this game.
- In five of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/14/2023
|Marlins
|L 5-1
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Braxton Garrett
|8/15/2023
|Marlins
|W 6-5
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Johnny Cueto
|8/16/2023
|Marlins
|W 12-5
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Jesús Luzardo
|8/18/2023
|Mariners
|L 2-0
|Home
|J.P. France
|Bryce Miller
|8/19/2023
|Mariners
|L 10-3
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Logan Gilbert
|8/20/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Emerson Hancock
|8/21/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|James Paxton
|8/22/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|Chris Sale
|8/23/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Jose Urquidy
|Brayan Bello
|8/24/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Kutter Crawford
|8/25/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Matt Manning
