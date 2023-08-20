On Sunday, Chas McCormick (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Houston Astros play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Emerson Hancock. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Mariners Starter: Emerson Hancock

Emerson Hancock TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick has 13 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .281.

In 63.0% of his games this year (51 of 81), McCormick has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (28.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 15 games this year (18.5%), leaving the park in 5.3% of his plate appearances.

In 30.9% of his games this season, McCormick has picked up at least one RBI. In 16 of those games (19.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored a run in 34 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 41 .305 AVG .259 .383 OBP .359 .573 SLG .483 18 XBH 14 8 HR 9 27 RBI 23 40/14 K/BB 48/18 8 SB 5

Mariners Pitching Rankings