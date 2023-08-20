Chas McCormick vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
On Sunday, Chas McCormick (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Houston Astros play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Emerson Hancock. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Mariners Starter: Emerson Hancock
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick has 13 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .281.
- In 63.0% of his games this year (51 of 81), McCormick has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (28.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 15 games this year (18.5%), leaving the park in 5.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 30.9% of his games this season, McCormick has picked up at least one RBI. In 16 of those games (19.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored a run in 34 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|41
|.305
|AVG
|.259
|.383
|OBP
|.359
|.573
|SLG
|.483
|18
|XBH
|14
|8
|HR
|9
|27
|RBI
|23
|40/14
|K/BB
|48/18
|8
|SB
|5
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.71 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 134 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Hancock (0-0) pitches for the Mariners to make his third start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed five innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
