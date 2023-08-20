Jeremy Pena vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.366 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Emerson Hancock and the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 1:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Mariners Starter: Emerson Hancock
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena has 20 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 31 walks while batting .248.
- In 64.0% of his games this year (71 of 111), Pena has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (26.1%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 9.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Pena has driven home a run in 30 games this season (27.0%), including more than one RBI in 9.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored at least once 46 times this season (41.4%), including 11 games with multiple runs (9.9%).
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|54
|.241
|AVG
|.256
|.318
|OBP
|.302
|.373
|SLG
|.365
|17
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|20
|39/19
|K/BB
|65/12
|8
|SB
|2
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.71 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hancock (0-0) starts for the Mariners, his third this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed five innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
