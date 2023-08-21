The Houston Astros (70-55) host the Boston Red Sox (66-58) to open a four-game series at Minute Maid Park, with first pitch at 8:10 PM ET on Monday. The Astros are coming off a series defeat to the Mariners, and the Red Sox a series win over the Yankees.

The Astros will give the nod to Cristian Javier (8-2) against the Red Sox and James Paxton (7-3).

Astros vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV: SportsNet SW

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Minute Maid Park

Probable Pitchers: Javier - HOU (8-2, 4.49 ERA) vs Paxton - BOS (7-3, 3.34 ERA)

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier

The Astros will send Javier (8-2) to the mound for his 24th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Miami Marlins.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 23 games this season with an ERA of 4.49, a 2.67 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.226.

In 23 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.

Javier has started 23 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 18 times. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 23 chances this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: James Paxton

Paxton gets the start for the Red Sox, his 17th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.34 ERA and 93 strikeouts through 86 1/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.

During 16 games this season, the 34-year-old has a 3.34 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .230 to his opponents.

Paxton enters this matchup with eight quality starts under his belt this year.

Paxton will try to build upon a six-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 innings per appearance).

In three of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

