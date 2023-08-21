The Houston Astros, including Mauricio Dubon (.366 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points above season-long percentage), battle starter James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon is hitting .266 with 20 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 15 walks.

Dubon has picked up a hit in 70 of 99 games this year, with multiple hits 25 times.

In 6.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 27.3% of his games this year, Dubon has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.1%.

He has scored in 49.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.1%.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 52 .249 AVG .281 .275 OBP .315 .335 SLG .410 10 XBH 18 2 HR 4 10 RBI 23 22/7 K/BB 33/8 1 SB 5

