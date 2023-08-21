Adolis Garcia and Christian Walker will be among the stars on display when the Texas Rangers face the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday at 9:40 PM ET, at Chase Field.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in baseball with 172 total home runs.

Texas is second in MLB with a .459 slugging percentage.

The Rangers rank second in the majors with a .270 batting average.

Texas is the second-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.7 runs per game (702 total).

The Rangers are second in baseball with a .340 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 16 average in the majors.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Texas has a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.223).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Montgomery gets the start for the Rangers, his 25th of the season. He is 8-10 with a 3.30 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 139 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, the lefty threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.

Montgomery is looking to earn his fifth straight quality start in this game.

Montgomery will look to last five or more innings for his seventh straight start. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 24 outings this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 8/15/2023 Angels W 7-3 Home Jordan Montgomery Lucas Giolito 8/16/2023 Angels L 2-0 Home Jon Gray Reid Detmers 8/18/2023 Brewers L 9-8 Home Andrew Heaney Brandon Woodruff 8/19/2023 Brewers L 6-1 Home Dane Dunning Freddy Peralta 8/20/2023 Brewers L 6-2 Home Max Scherzer Adrian Houser 8/21/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Jordan Montgomery Joe Mantiply 8/22/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Jon Gray Zac Gallen 8/24/2023 Twins - Away Andrew Heaney Pablo Lopez 8/25/2023 Twins - Away Dane Dunning Sonny Gray 8/26/2023 Twins - Away Max Scherzer Dallas Keuchel 8/27/2023 Twins - Away Jordan Montgomery Bailey Ober

