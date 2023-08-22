Ezequiel Duran and his .395 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (63 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Zac Gallen on August 22 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is batting .284 with 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 20 walks.

Duran has picked up a hit in 61.4% of his 101 games this year, with at least two hits in 28.7% of them.

In 13.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Duran has driven home a run in 29 games this season (28.7%), including more than one RBI in 12.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 42 games this season (41.6%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 44 .311 AVG .256 .365 OBP .298 .548 SLG .393 20 XBH 15 11 HR 3 27 RBI 17 55/15 K/BB 48/5 1 SB 6

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings