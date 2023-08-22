Jeremy Pena vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Houston Astros and Jeremy Pena, who went 2-for-5 with a double last time out, battle Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Red Sox.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena has 22 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .252.
- Pena has recorded a hit in 73 of 113 games this season (64.6%), including 31 multi-hit games (27.4%).
- In 8.8% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Pena has driven in a run in 30 games this year (26.5%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (8.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 41.6% of his games this season (47 of 113), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (10.6%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|54
|.249
|AVG
|.256
|.322
|OBP
|.302
|.385
|SLG
|.365
|19
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|20
|39/19
|K/BB
|65/12
|8
|SB
|2
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.38 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (166 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Red Sox will send Houck (3-6) to make his 14th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 5.05 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Friday, June 16 against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander threw four innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.05, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .243 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.