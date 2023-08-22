A pair of the league's top scorers -- Arike Ogunbowale (fifth, 21 points per game) and Napheesa Collier (fourth, 21.2) -- take the court when the Dallas Wings (18-14) visit the Minnesota Lynx (15-17) on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on Twitter and BSSWX.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wings vs. Lynx matchup in this article.

Wings vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Twitter and BSSWX

Twitter and BSSWX Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Wings vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Wings vs. Lynx Betting Trends

The Wings have compiled a 17-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Lynx have covered 16 times in 32 matchups with a spread this year.

Dallas has covered the spread four times this season (4-3 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Minnesota has covered the spread four times this year (4-6 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

So far this season, 17 out of the Wings' 31 games have hit the over.

So far this season, 17 out of the Lynx's 32 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

