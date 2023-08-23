Jacob Meyers vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Jacob Meyers (.300 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Red Sox.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers is batting .234 with 16 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks.
- Meyers has gotten at least one hit in 54.5% of his games this year (48 of 88), with at least two hits 15 times (17.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in eight games this year (9.1%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Meyers has had an RBI in 19 games this season (21.6%), including seven multi-RBI outings (8.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 33 of 88 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|44
|.212
|AVG
|.255
|.294
|OBP
|.319
|.343
|SLG
|.441
|10
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|5
|11
|RBI
|21
|44/15
|K/BB
|37/11
|2
|SB
|3
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.37 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 167 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Sale (5-3) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 14th start of the season. He has a 4.50 ERA in 68 2/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.
- The lefty's last time out came on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when he went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
- The 34-year-old has a 4.50 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .227 to opposing hitters.
