Jose Altuve vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Jose Altuve (.390 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Houston Astros play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Sale. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve is batting .317 with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 32 walks.
- In 69.6% of his games this season (39 of 56), Altuve has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (33.9%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 56 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (16.1%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Altuve has driven in a run in 19 games this season (33.9%), including six games with more than one RBI (10.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 58.9% of his games this year (33 of 56), with two or more runs 11 times (19.6%).
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|26
|.282
|AVG
|.352
|.394
|OBP
|.421
|.418
|SLG
|.602
|8
|XBH
|15
|3
|HR
|6
|13
|RBI
|16
|24/19
|K/BB
|18/13
|5
|SB
|8
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.37 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 167 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Sale (5-3 with a 4.50 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 14th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, the lefty threw 4 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.50, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .227 against him.
