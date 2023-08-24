How to Watch the Astros vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 24
The Houston Astros and Alex Bregman will square off against the Boston Red Sox and Justin Turner on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final of a four-game series at Minute Maid Park.
Astros vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Explore More About This Game
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros average 1.3 home runs per game to rank ninth in baseball with 167 total home runs.
- Houston is 10th in baseball with a .422 slugging percentage.
- The Astros rank 10th in MLB with a .254 batting average.
- Houston is the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.9 runs per game (629 total).
- The Astros are 10th in baseball with a .326 on-base percentage.
- Astros batters strike out 7.9 times per game, the fourth-fewest strikeouts in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- Houston has the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).
- Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 16th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.277).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- J.P. France (9-4 with a 2.75 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Astros, his 18th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- France is aiming for his third quality start in a row.
- France will try to build upon a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging six frames per appearance).
- He has made four appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/19/2023
|Mariners
|L 10-3
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Logan Gilbert
|8/20/2023
|Mariners
|L 7-6
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Emerson Hancock
|8/21/2023
|Red Sox
|W 9-4
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|James Paxton
|8/22/2023
|Red Sox
|W 7-3
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|Tanner Houck
|8/23/2023
|Red Sox
|L 7-5
|Home
|Jose Urquidy
|Chris Sale
|8/24/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Brayan Bello
|8/25/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Matt Manning
|8/26/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|8/27/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Alex Faedo
|8/28/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Chris Sale
|8/29/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Jose Urquidy
|Brayan Bello
