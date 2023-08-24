Player prop bet options for Kyle Tucker, Rafael Devers and others are listed when the Houston Astros host the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park on Thursday (at 2:10 PM ET).

Astros vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 29 doubles, 25 home runs, 60 walks and 95 RBI (133 total hits). He's also swiped 24 bases.

He has a slash line of .293/.372/.522 on the year.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Aug. 23 0-for-4 1 0 1 0 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 22 1-for-5 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 21 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 20 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 16 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 125 hits with 19 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs, 73 walks and 82 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .256/.357/.430 on the season.

Bregman has picked up a hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .444 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, five walks and three RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 22 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 21 3-for-3 2 0 1 4 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 20 2-for-4 1 0 1 5 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 19 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Devers Stats

Devers has 123 hits with 28 doubles, 29 home runs, 45 walks and 85 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .268/.340/.519 on the year.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Aug. 23 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 at Astros Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Astros Aug. 21 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Aug. 20 3-for-4 3 1 1 7 0 at Yankees Aug. 19 3-for-5 1 1 1 6 0

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has 126 hits with 26 doubles, 20 home runs and 43 walks. He has driven in 81 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashing .288/.357/.484 so far this year.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Aug. 23 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Astros Aug. 22 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 at Yankees Aug. 20 2-for-4 1 1 4 6 0 at Yankees Aug. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Aug. 18 3-for-5 1 0 2 3 0

