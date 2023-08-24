Chas McCormick vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Chas McCormick and his .641 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Red Sox.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Chas McCormick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is hitting .284 with 13 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 33 walks.
- In 63.5% of his games this season (54 of 85), McCormick has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (30.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 85 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 16 of them (18.8%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- McCormick has picked up an RBI in 31.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 20.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 42.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.4%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|41
|.309
|AVG
|.259
|.381
|OBP
|.359
|.584
|SLG
|.483
|20
|XBH
|14
|10
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|23
|46/15
|K/BB
|48/18
|9
|SB
|5
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (168 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Red Sox are sending Bello (9-7) out for his 22nd start of the season as he tries for his 10th victory. He is 9-7 with a 3.70 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 119 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the New York Yankees, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.70, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are batting .258 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.