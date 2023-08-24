The Minnesota Lynx (16-17) and Arike Ogunbowale's Dallas Wings (18-15) face off at College Park Center on Thursday, August 24, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

In Dallas' most recent matchup, it lost to Minnesota 91-86 on the road. Satou Sabally (22 PTS, 7 REB, 7 AST, 4 STL, 41.2 FG%, 2-5 from 3PT) and Ogunbowale (20 PTS, 7 AST, 38.1 FG%, 4-9 from 3PT) were the standout performers for the Wings. Napheesa Collier (29 PTS, 7 REB, 3 STL, 68.8 FG%) and Kayla McBride (21 PTS, 5 AST, 2 STL, 40 FG%, 4-11 from 3PT) paced the Lynx.

Wings vs. Lynx Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Wings (-350 to win)

Wings (-350 to win) Who's the underdog?: Lynx (+275 to win)

Lynx (+275 to win) What's the spread?: Wings (-7.5)

Wings (-7.5) What's the over/under?: 168.5

168.5 When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: BSSWX

Wings Season Stats

The Wings are giving up 84 points per game this season (ninth-ranked in WNBA), but they've really thrived on offense, averaging 86.9 points per contest (third-best).

Dallas is thriving in terms of rebounding, as it ranks best in the league in boards (39 per game) and second-best in boards allowed (32.2 per contest).

So far this year, the Wings rank fourth in the league in assists, putting up 20 per game.

With 13.1 turnovers per game, Dallas is fifth in the WNBA. It forces 13.6 turnovers per contest, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Wings rank eighth in the WNBA by making 6.8 threes per contest, but they own a 31.4% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks worst in the league.

In terms of threes, Dallas' defense is struggling, as it ranks third-worst in the league in three-pointers allowed (8.2 per game) and second-worst in three-point percentage allowed (36.1%).

Wings Home/Away Splits

The Wings' offense has been much better in home games (87.6 PPG) compared to their play on the road (86.3 PPG). However, their defense has been worse at home (85.1 PPG allowed) compared to their play on the road (83.1 PPG allowed).

When playing at home, Dallas averages 0.4 more rebounds per game than on the road (39.2 at home, 38.8 on the road), while it allows its opponents to pull down 3.0 fewer boards in home games than in road games (30.7 at home, 33.7 on the road).

On average, the Wings assist on more shots at home than on the road (20.8 at home, 19.3 on the road). The 2023 WNBA season has seen Dallas commit more turnovers at home (13.8 per game) than on the road (12.4). It has forced fewer turnovers at home (13.1 per game) than on the road (14.1).

In 2023 the Wings average 6.4 made three-pointers at home and 7.2 away, while making 30.2% from deep at home compared to 32.4% away.

In 2023 Dallas averages 8.8 three-pointers allowed at home and 7.7 away, allowing 36.7% shooting from deep at home compared to 35.5% away.

Wings Moneyline and ATS Records

The Wings have won 63.6% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (14-8).

When they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter, the Wings have a 2-3 record (winning 40% of their games).

Dallas' record against the spread is 17-15-0.

Dallas has won twice ATS (2-3) as a 7.5-point favorite or more this year.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Wings a 77.8% chance to win.

