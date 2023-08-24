Jeremy Pena vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Thursday, Jeremy Pena (on the back of going 2-for-4) and the Houston Astros play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Red Sox.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is batting .253 with 22 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 34 walks.
- Pena has gotten at least one hit in 64.3% of his games this season (74 of 115), with at least two hits 32 times (27.8%).
- He has gone deep in 10 games this season (8.7%), leaving the park in 2% of his chances at the plate.
- In 26.1% of his games this season, Pena has notched at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (8.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 41.7% of his games this year (48 of 115), with two or more runs 12 times (10.4%).
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|54
|.251
|AVG
|.256
|.331
|OBP
|.302
|.383
|SLG
|.365
|19
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|20
|41/22
|K/BB
|65/12
|8
|SB
|2
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.36).
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (168 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Red Sox are sending Bello (9-7) to the mound to make his 22nd start of the season as he looks for his 10th win. He is 9-7 with a 3.70 ERA and 100 strikeouts through 119 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.70 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .258 to his opponents.
