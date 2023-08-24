On Thursday, Jonah Heim (.138 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is batting .272 with 24 doubles, 14 home runs and 30 walks.

Heim has picked up a hit in 65 of 96 games this season, with multiple hits 26 times.

In 14.6% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 39 games this year (40.6%), Heim has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (17.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

In 39.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (11.5%).

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 45 .272 AVG .272 .330 OBP .332 .533 SLG .385 25 XBH 13 11 HR 3 40 RBI 30 39/15 K/BB 31/15 0 SB 2

Twins Pitching Rankings