Marcus Semien -- 2-for-5 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the mound, on August 24 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Diamondbacks.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.463) thanks to 54 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 26th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 36th and he is 48th in slugging.

Semien has gotten a hit in 94 of 126 games this season (74.6%), with at least two hits on 43 occasions (34.1%).

In 19 games this year, he has homered (15.1%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).

Semien has had an RBI in 53 games this year (42.1%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (13.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 71 games this season, with multiple runs 17 times.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 60 .280 AVG .278 .349 OBP .350 .485 SLG .439 31 XBH 23 11 HR 8 40 RBI 39 35/30 K/BB 47/27 8 SB 5

Twins Pitching Rankings