Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Twins on August 24, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Carlos Correa, Marcus Semien and others in the Minnesota Twins-Texas Rangers matchup at Target Field on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Rangers vs. Twins Game Info
- When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 31 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs, 57 walks and 79 RBI (146 total hits). He's also swiped 13 bases.
- He has a slash line of .279/.349/.463 on the year.
- Semien will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .217 with a double, a walk and an RBI.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 22
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 21
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 20
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has 117 hits with 24 doubles, 31 home runs, 53 walks and 93 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He has a slash line of .252/.331/.504 so far this season.
- Garcia takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .136 with a home run and two RBI.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 22
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 21
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 18
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Pablo Lopez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -130)
Lopez Stats
- The Twins' Pablo Lopez (9-6) will make his 26th start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his sixth consecutive quality start.
- Lopez has pitched five or more innings in 16 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in three straight appearances.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 27-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.51), 12th in WHIP (1.100), and sixth in K/9 (11.0).
Lopez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 18
|6.0
|6
|0
|0
|7
|2
|at Phillies
|Aug. 12
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|7
|1
|at Tigers
|Aug. 7
|7.0
|5
|0
|0
|8
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 1
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 25
|7.0
|6
|2
|2
|8
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Pablo Lopez's player props with BetMGM.
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 99 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 49 walks and 55 RBI.
- He has a .229/.310/.400 slash line so far this season.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Brewers
|Aug. 23
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Brewers
|Aug. 22
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 18
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Carlos Correa or other Twins players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.