Travis Jankowski vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Travis Jankowski (.258 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 110 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-5 against the Diamondbacks.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski is hitting .274 with 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 31 walks.
- Jankowski has gotten a hit in 42 of 73 games this year (57.5%), with more than one hit on 14 occasions (19.2%).
- He has gone deep in only one game this year.
- In 26.0% of his games this year, Jankowski has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 26 games this season (35.6%), including multiple runs in six games.
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|30
|.273
|AVG
|.277
|.375
|OBP
|.358
|.355
|SLG
|.351
|8
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|19
|RBI
|8
|14/19
|K/BB
|21/12
|12
|SB
|4
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Twins have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (149 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lopez will aim for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Twins, his 26th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.51 ERA and 187 strikeouts through 153 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.51), 12th in WHIP (1.100), and sixth in K/9 (11) among qualifying pitchers.
