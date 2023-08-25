Framber Valdez will start for the Houston Astros on Friday against Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET at Comerica Park.

The favored Astros have -185 moneyline odds against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +150. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).

Astros vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -185 +150 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 4-6.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games. The average over/under established by sportsbooks in Houston's past six contests has been 8.5, a span in which the Astros and their opponent have hit the over every time.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have won 57.3% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (51-38).

Houston has a 20-10 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The Astros have an implied moneyline win probability of 64.9% in this game.

Houston has played in 129 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 66 times (66-61-2).

The Astros have collected an 8-8-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-31 37-26 23-20 46-37 45-42 24-15

