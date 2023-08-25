Corey Seager vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Corey Seager, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, take on Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager is batting .345 with 33 doubles, 24 home runs and 41 walks.
- In 67 of 84 games this year (79.8%) Seager has picked up a hit, and in 34 of those games he had more than one (40.5%).
- In 23 games this year, he has hit a home run (27.4%, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Seager has picked up an RBI in 41 games this season (48.8%), with more than one RBI in 19 of those contests (22.6%).
- He has scored in 44 games this season (52.4%), including multiple runs in 18 games.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|35
|.364
|AVG
|.322
|.440
|OBP
|.378
|.733
|SLG
|.564
|37
|XBH
|20
|16
|HR
|8
|45
|RBI
|32
|34/27
|K/BB
|31/14
|1
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Twins have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).
- The Twins rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (152 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gray gets the start for the Twins, his 26th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.08 ERA and 147 strikeouts through 143 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the righty went 6 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (3.08), 28th in WHIP (1.203), and 21st in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers.
