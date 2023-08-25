The Texas Rangers, including Jonah Heim (.138 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is hitting .269 with 24 doubles, 14 home runs and 30 walks.

Heim has gotten at least one hit in 67.0% of his games this season (65 of 97), with at least two hits 26 times (26.8%).

In 14.4% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 39 games this year (40.2%), Heim has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (17.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 38 of 97 games this season, and more than once 11 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 46 .272 AVG .266 .330 OBP .324 .533 SLG .376 25 XBH 13 11 HR 3 40 RBI 30 39/15 K/BB 31/15 0 SB 2

Twins Pitching Rankings