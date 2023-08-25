Leody Taveras vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras (.179 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 119 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Twins.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is hitting .259 with 24 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 23 walks.
- Taveras has reached base via a hit in 67 games this season (of 110 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 11 games this season (10.0%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32.7% of his games this year, Taveras has tallied at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (11.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 41 of 110 games this year, and more than once 11 times.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|57
|.262
|AVG
|.256
|.299
|OBP
|.298
|.445
|SLG
|.403
|19
|XBH
|20
|8
|HR
|4
|30
|RBI
|27
|50/9
|K/BB
|46/14
|6
|SB
|5
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff leads MLB.
- The Twins' 3.93 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 152 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Gray makes the start for the Twins, his 26th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.08 ERA and 147 strikeouts through 143 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 33-year-old's 3.08 ERA ranks fourth, 1.203 WHIP ranks 28th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 21st among qualifying pitchers this season.
