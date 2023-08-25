Marcus Semien -- 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the mound, on August 25 at 8:10 PM ET.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Discover More About This Game

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.466) thanks to 55 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 41st in the league in slugging.

Semien will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 with one homer during his last outings.

Semien has gotten a hit in 95 of 127 games this season (74.8%), with more than one hit on 43 occasions (33.9%).

He has homered in 15.7% of his games in 2023 (20 of 127), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 42.5% of his games this year, Semien has notched at least one RBI. In 17 of those games (13.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 72 games this season (56.7%), including 17 multi-run games (13.4%).

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 61 .280 AVG .277 .349 OBP .347 .485 SLG .446 31 XBH 24 11 HR 9 40 RBI 40 35/30 K/BB 49/27 8 SB 5

