The Texas Rangers (72-55) take a seven-game losing streak into a home contest versus the Minnesota Twins (66-62), at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

The Twins will give the ball to Sonny Gray (6-6, 3.08 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Rangers will counter with Dane Dunning (9-5, 3.26 ERA).

Rangers vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (6-6, 3.08 ERA) vs Dunning - TEX (9-5, 3.26 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dane Dunning

Dunning (9-5 with a 3.26 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 132 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Rangers, his 20th of the season.

The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

In 27 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.26, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .240 against him.

Dunning is trying to pick up his 11th quality start of the season in this game.

Dunning will aim to go five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging 4.9 innings per outing.

In seven of his 27 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray

The Twins will send Gray (6-6) to the mound for his 26th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.08, a 2.94 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.203 in 25 games this season.

In 25 starts this season, he's earned 12 quality starts.

Gray has 11 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 25 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 33-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (3.08), 28th in WHIP (1.203), and 21st in K/9 (9.3).

