Travis Jankowski vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Travis Jankowski (.294 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with two RBI) against the Twins.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski is batting .283 with 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 31 walks.
- In 58.1% of his 74 games this season, Jankowski has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in only one game this season.
- Jankowski has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (27.0%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (8.1%).
- He has scored at least once 26 times this year (35.1%), including six games with multiple runs (8.1%).
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|31
|.273
|AVG
|.296
|.375
|OBP
|.373
|.355
|SLG
|.367
|8
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|19
|RBI
|10
|14/19
|K/BB
|22/12
|12
|SB
|5
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).
- The Twins rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (152 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gray (6-6) takes the mound for the Twins in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 3.08 ERA in 143 2/3 innings pitched, with 147 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 3.08 ERA ranks fourth, 1.203 WHIP ranks 28th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 21st.
