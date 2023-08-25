Yordan Alvarez vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Yordan Alvarez (.361 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Houston Astros face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Manning. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez has 14 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 45 walks while hitting .275.
- Alvarez has gotten a hit in 59 of 81 games this year (72.8%), including 17 multi-hit games (21.0%).
- Looking at the 81 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 19 of them (23.5%), and in 6.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Alvarez has driven in a run in 36 games this year (44.4%), including 21 games with more than one RBI (25.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 46 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|37
|.270
|AVG
|.280
|.367
|OBP
|.399
|.459
|SLG
|.652
|16
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|14
|32
|RBI
|36
|41/22
|K/BB
|31/23
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (147 total, 1.2 per game).
- Manning (5-4 with a 4.18 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.18, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .231 against him.
