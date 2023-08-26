Kyle Tucker vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Kyle Tucker -- .216 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Detroit Tigers, with Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound, on August 26 at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker has 134 hits and an OBP of .370 to go with a slugging percentage of .516. All three of those stats lead Houston hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 12th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.
- Tucker has reached base via a hit in 87 games this year (of 126 played), and had multiple hits in 35 of those games.
- He has homered in 18.3% of his games this year, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 42.1% of his games this season, Tucker has driven in at least one run. In 26 of those games (20.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 54 of 126 games this year, and more than once 13 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|63
|.263
|AVG
|.316
|.346
|OBP
|.393
|.438
|SLG
|.591
|23
|XBH
|31
|8
|HR
|17
|36
|RBI
|59
|31/30
|K/BB
|40/31
|11
|SB
|14
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.43).
- The Tigers rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (147 total, 1.1 per game).
- Rodriguez looks for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Tigers, his 20th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.03 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, the lefty tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.03, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .227 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.