Marcus Semien -- with an on-base percentage of .271 in his past 10 games, 75 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the mound, on August 26 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcus Semien? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.462) thanks to 55 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.

Semien has gotten a hit in 95 of 128 games this season (74.2%), including 43 multi-hit games (33.6%).

He has homered in 15.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Semien has picked up an RBI in 54 games this season (42.2%), with more than one RBI in 17 of those contests (13.3%).

He has scored at least once 72 times this season (56.3%), including 17 games with multiple runs (13.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 62 .280 AVG .273 .349 OBP .342 .485 SLG .439 31 XBH 24 11 HR 9 40 RBI 40 35/30 K/BB 50/27 8 SB 5

Twins Pitching Rankings