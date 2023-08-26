Nate Lowe vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nate Lowe -- 2-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on August 26 at 7:15 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Twins.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe leads Texas in OBP (.370) this season, fueled by 140 hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 59th in the league in slugging.
- Lowe will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 over the course of his last games.
- Lowe has picked up a hit in 96 of 127 games this year, with multiple hits 37 times.
- Looking at the 127 games he has played this year, he's homered in 15 of them (11.8%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37.8% of his games this year, Lowe has driven in at least one run. In 17 of those games (13.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 44.9% of his games this year (57 of 127), with two or more runs 16 times (12.6%).
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|62
|.296
|AVG
|.266
|.378
|OBP
|.362
|.508
|SLG
|.391
|30
|XBH
|22
|11
|HR
|4
|43
|RBI
|25
|67/32
|K/BB
|57/37
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (153 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ryan (9-8 with a 4.43 ERA and 152 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Twins, his 23rd of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday, Aug. 2 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander threw four innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 27-year-old has put together a 4.43 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 22 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .242 to opposing hitters.
