Yordan Alvarez -- with a slugging percentage of .343 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Detroit Tigers, with Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound, on August 26 at 6:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez has 14 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 46 walks while batting .272.

Alvarez has reached base via a hit in 59 games this season (of 82 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 23.2% of his games in 2023, and 6% of his trips to the plate.

Alvarez has driven in a run in 36 games this season (43.9%), including 21 games with more than one RBI (25.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 46 games this season (56.1%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 38 .270 AVG .274 .367 OBP .395 .459 SLG .637 16 XBH 20 7 HR 14 32 RBI 36 41/22 K/BB 31/24 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings