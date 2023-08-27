Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Tigers on August 27, 2023
Bookmakers have listed player props for Kyle Tucker, Spencer Torkelson and others when the Houston Astros visit the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
Astros vs. Tigers Game Info
- When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Justin Verlander Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Verlander Stats
- The Astros will hand the ball to Justin Verlander (9-6) for his 21st start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start 11 times in 20 starts this season.
- Verlander has pitched five or more innings in 13 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 20 chances this season.
Verlander Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 22
|6.0
|5
|0
|0
|9
|1
|at Marlins
|Aug. 16
|5.0
|9
|5
|4
|2
|2
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 11
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|7
|0
|at Yankees
|Aug. 5
|7.0
|7
|2
|2
|4
|2
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 30
|5.1
|5
|1
|1
|5
|1
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has collected 135 hits with 30 doubles, 25 home runs and 62 walks. He has driven in 95 runs with 25 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .290/.371/.516 so far this season.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|Aug. 26
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 23
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 22
|1-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|4
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has 21 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs, 75 walks and 87 RBI (130 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.
- He's slashed .259/.360/.439 so far this season.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|Aug. 26
|3-for-4
|3
|1
|4
|8
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 24
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 22
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has 28 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs, 55 walks and 69 RBI (111 total hits). He has stolen three bases.
- He's slashed .232/.315/.438 on the year.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 22
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 21
|4-for-5
|3
|1
|1
|8
|0
Kerry Carpenter Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Carpenter Stats
- Kerry Carpenter has 85 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 24 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .293/.356/.548 slash line so far this year.
- Carpenter heads into this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .371 with a double, five home runs, three walks and 13 RBI.
Carpenter Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 26
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 25
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 22
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 21
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|7
|0
