Bookmakers have listed player props for Kyle Tucker, Spencer Torkelson and others when the Houston Astros visit the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Astros vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Justin Verlander Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Verlander Stats

The Astros will hand the ball to Justin Verlander (9-6) for his 21st start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 20 starts this season.

Verlander has pitched five or more innings in 13 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 20 chances this season.

Verlander Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Red Sox Aug. 22 6.0 5 0 0 9 1 at Marlins Aug. 16 5.0 9 5 4 2 2 vs. Angels Aug. 11 6.0 6 3 3 7 0 at Yankees Aug. 5 7.0 7 2 2 4 2 vs. Nationals Jul. 30 5.1 5 1 1 5 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Justin Verlander's player props with BetMGM.

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has collected 135 hits with 30 doubles, 25 home runs and 62 walks. He has driven in 95 runs with 25 stolen bases.

He's slashing .290/.371/.516 so far this season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Aug. 26 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Tigers Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Red Sox Aug. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 23 0-for-4 1 0 1 0 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 22 1-for-5 2 1 2 4 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 21 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs, 75 walks and 87 RBI (130 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He's slashed .259/.360/.439 so far this season.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Aug. 26 3-for-4 3 1 4 8 0 at Tigers Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 24 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 22 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman or other Astros players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 28 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs, 55 walks and 69 RBI (111 total hits). He has stolen three bases.

He's slashed .232/.315/.438 on the year.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Aug. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 21 4-for-5 3 1 1 8 0

Kerry Carpenter Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Carpenter Stats

Kerry Carpenter has 85 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 24 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .293/.356/.548 slash line so far this year.

Carpenter heads into this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .371 with a double, five home runs, three walks and 13 RBI.

Carpenter Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Aug. 26 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 vs. Astros Aug. 25 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 1 4 4 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 22 1-for-2 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 21 3-for-5 2 1 1 7 0

Bet on player props for Spencer Torkelson, Kerry Carpenter or other Tigers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.