Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Giants on August 27, 2023
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Player prop betting options for Ronald Acuna Jr., Wilmer Flores and others are available in the Atlanta Braves-San Francisco Giants matchup at Oracle Park on Sunday, starting at 7:10 PM ET.
Braves vs. Giants Game Info
- When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 171 hits with 30 doubles, three triples, 28 home runs, 68 walks and 74 RBI. He's also stolen 59 bases.
- He's slashed .333/.416/.566 on the season.
- Acuna will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .364 with a double, a triple and a walk.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|Aug. 26
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Giants
|Aug. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 23
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 22
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 21
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 131 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 43 home runs, 83 walks and 112 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .272/.379/.595 on the season.
- Olson heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, two walks and four RBI.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|Aug. 26
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 25
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 23
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 21
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Wilmer Flores Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Flores Stats
- Flores has 19 doubles, 19 home runs, 27 walks and 48 RBI (93 total hits).
- He has a .299/.359/.543 slash line on the year.
Flores Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Aug. 23
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|at Phillies
|Aug. 22
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|at Phillies
|Aug. 21
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
