2023 CP Women’s Open Schedule: Sunday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 3:01 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Megan Khang heads the leaderboard of the 2023 CP Women’s Open at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club after three rounds of play, with a score of -11. Fourth round play resumes in Vancouver, Canada, tune in to see how the event unfolds.
How to Watch the 2023 CP Women’s Open
- Start Time: 11:50 AM ET
- Venue: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club
- Location: Vancouver, Canada
- Par/Distance: Par 72/6,685 yards
- Thursday TV: Golf Channel
- Friday TV: Golf Channel
- Saturday TV: Golf Channel
- Sunday TV: Golf Channel
- Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!
CP Women’s Open Leaderboard
|Current Rank
|Score
|Round by Round
|Megan Khang
|1st
|-11
|71-66-68
|Sei-young Kim
|2nd
|-8
|69-72-67
|Jin-young Ko
|3rd
|-6
|69-70-71
|Georgia Hall
|4th
|-5
|73-68-70
|Yuka Saso
|4th
|-5
|66-73-72
CP Women’s Open Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Group
|3:05 PM ET
|Ayaka Furue (+1/24th), Hyo Joo Kim (+1/24th)
|3:25 PM ET
|Allisen Corpuz (+1/24th), Celine Boutier (+1/24th)
|12:45 PM ET
|Hae-Ran Ryu (+6/56th), Rose Zhang (+6/56th)
|11:50 AM ET
|Lydia Ko (+12/71st)
|3:45 PM ET
|Minjee Lee (+1/24th), Hye-jin Choi (E/18th)
|4:15 PM ET
|Jennifer Kupcho (E/18th), Nelly Korda (-1/11th)
|5:25 PM ET
|Georgia Hall (-5/4th), Jin-young Ko (-6/3rd)
|5:15 PM ET
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff (-4/6th), Yuka Saso (-5/4th)
|2:05 PM ET
|Carlota Ciganda (+3/39th), Ally Ewing (+3/39th)
|4:25 PM ET
|Gabriela Ruffels (-1/11th), Maja Stark (-1/11th)
