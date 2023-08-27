After the third round at the 2023 CP Women’s Open, Megan Khang is currently atop the leaderboard (+4000 to win).

CP Women’s Open Fourth Round Information

Start Time: 11:50 AM ET

11:50 AM ET Venue: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par/Distance: Par 72/6,685 yards

CP Women’s Open Best Odds to Win

Hyo Joo Kim

Tee Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET Current Rank: 24th (+1)

24th (+1) Odds to Win: +1000

Kim Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 72 E 4 4 19th Round 2 71 -1 4 3 18th Round 3 74 +2 2 4 40th

Nelly Korda

Tee Time: 4:15 PM ET

4:15 PM ET Current Rank: 11th (-1)

11th (-1) Odds to Win: +1200

Korda Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 70 -2 3 1 9th Round 2 70 -2 5 3 7th Round 3 75 +3 1 4 49th

Rose Zhang

Tee Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET Current Rank: 56th (+6)

56th (+6) Odds to Win: +1600

Zhang Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 69 -3 4 1 3rd Round 2 75 +3 2 5 92nd Round 3 78 +6 2 6 64th

Linn Grant

Tee Time: 4:55 PM ET

4:55 PM ET Current Rank: 8th (-2)

8th (-2) Odds to Win: +1600

Grant Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 67 -5 6 1 2nd Round 2 71 -1 3 2 18th Round 3 76 +4 2 6 58th

Celine Boutier

Tee Time: 3:25 PM ET

3:25 PM ET Current Rank: 24th (+1)

24th (+1) Odds to Win: +1600

Boutier Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 73 +1 4 5 31st Round 2 71 -1 3 2 18th Round 3 73 +1 2 3 29th

CP Women’s Open Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Minjee Lee 24th (+1) +1800 Lilia Vu 24th (+1) +2000 Xiyu Lin 24th (+1) +2000 Nasa Hataoka 34th (+2) +2000 Jin-young Ko 3rd (-6) +2200 Brooke Mackenzie Henderson 34th (+2) +2800 Ayaka Furue 24th (+1) +2800 Allisen Corpuz 24th (+1) +3300 Yuka Saso 4th (-5) +3300 Hae-Ran Ryu 56th (+6) +3500

