Jeremy Pena and his .375 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (57 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Detroit Tigers and Alex Faedo on August 27 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo

Alex Faedo TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is batting .253 with 23 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 35 walks.

In 64.4% of his 118 games this season, Pena has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 32 multi-hit games.

In 10 games this season, he has gone deep (8.5%, and 2% of his trips to the dish).

Pena has had at least one RBI in 25.4% of his games this season (30 of 118), with more than one RBI 10 times (8.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 48 games this season, with multiple runs 12 times.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 56 .251 AVG .254 .329 OBP .306 .385 SLG .362 20 XBH 14 5 HR 5 23 RBI 20 41/22 K/BB 65/13 8 SB 3

Tigers Pitching Rankings