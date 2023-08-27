Kyle Tucker vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Kyle Tucker -- with an on-base percentage of .286 in his past 10 games, 85 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Detroit Tigers, with Alex Faedo on the mound, on August 27 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.371), slugging percentage (.516) and total hits (135) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.
- Tucker has gotten a hit in 88 of 127 games this season (69.3%), with more than one hit on 35 occasions (27.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 18.1% of his games in 2023 (23 of 127), and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 53 games this season (41.7%), Tucker has picked up an RBI, and in 26 of those games (20.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 43.3% of his games this season (55 of 127), with two or more runs 14 times (11.0%).
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|64
|.263
|AVG
|.315
|.346
|OBP
|.393
|.438
|SLG
|.589
|23
|XBH
|32
|8
|HR
|17
|36
|RBI
|59
|31/30
|K/BB
|41/32
|11
|SB
|14
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.47).
- The Tigers rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (148 total, 1.1 per game).
- Faedo makes the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.91 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 27-year-old has put together a 4.91 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .195 to his opponents.
