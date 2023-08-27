Kyle Tucker -- with an on-base percentage of .286 in his past 10 games, 85 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Detroit Tigers, with Alex Faedo on the mound, on August 27 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

  • Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.371), slugging percentage (.516) and total hits (135) this season.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.
  • Tucker has gotten a hit in 88 of 127 games this season (69.3%), with more than one hit on 35 occasions (27.6%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 18.1% of his games in 2023 (23 of 127), and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 53 games this season (41.7%), Tucker has picked up an RBI, and in 26 of those games (20.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
  • He has scored in 43.3% of his games this season (55 of 127), with two or more runs 14 times (11.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
63 GP 64
.263 AVG .315
.346 OBP .393
.438 SLG .589
23 XBH 32
8 HR 17
36 RBI 59
31/30 K/BB 41/32
11 SB 14

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.47).
  • The Tigers rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (148 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Faedo makes the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.91 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance was on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put together a 4.91 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .195 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.