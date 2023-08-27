The Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien (.372 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Twins.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien has an OPS of .809, fueled by an OBP of .348 and a team-best slugging percentage of .462 this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.

In 74.4% of his games this year (96 of 129), Semien has picked up at least one hit, and in 43 of those games (33.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 15.5% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 42.6% of his games this year, Semien has driven in at least one run. In 17 of those games (13.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 55.8% of his games this year (72 of 129), with two or more runs 17 times (13.2%).

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 63 .280 AVG .273 .349 OBP .347 .485 SLG .438 31 XBH 24 11 HR 9 40 RBI 41 35/30 K/BB 52/28 8 SB 5

Twins Pitching Rankings